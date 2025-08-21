Geek News From August 21st, 2025

Frankenstein
Guillermo del Toros Frankenstein movie will release to theaters on November 1st, 2025.
Archie Movie
A new Archie movie is in the works, it is yet unknown whether the film will be live-action or animated.
Lego Batman
Lego batman is coming back in a new Lego videogame and it brings features from other films and games.
