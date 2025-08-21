Alt. Rock News

Geek News From August 21st, 2025

Posted on

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toros Frankenstein movie will release to theaters on November 1st, 2025.

Archie Movie

A new Archie movie is in the works, it is yet unknown whether the film will be live-action or animated.

Lego Batman

Lego batman is coming back in a new Lego videogame and it brings features from other films and games.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();