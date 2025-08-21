Boners of the Day For August 21st, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: Ohh, are those Cool Ranch Doritos???

Winnie Greco, a close advisor and volunteer for NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ re-election campaign, was suspended after allegedly giving a journalist a potato chip bag containing over $100 in cash. The journalist, Katie Honan, reported the incident, which prompted an investigation by the NYC Department of Investigation and contact from federal prosecutors. Greco claimed it was a cultural misunderstanding and expressed deep regret, while her attorney stated the gesture was meant as a sign of friendship. The incident follows previous scrutiny of Greco, including an FBI search of her home, and adds to ongoing corruption concerns surrounding Adams’ administration.

Boner Candidate #2: Rah ree, kick ’em in the knee!

Louie Conn, one of the first male cheerleaders for the Minnesota Vikings, has faced online backlash following his debut, sparking widespread conversation and concern from his family. His mother, Kathleen Conn, expressed pride in her son’s talent and resilience, while condemning the hateful comments targeting him and fellow male cheerleader Blaize Shiek. Despite criticism, both athletes have received strong support from their team and coaches, who celebrate their role in pushing boundaries and promoting inclusivity in professional cheerleading.

Boner Candidate #3: The cameras on the bus have audio!

Three teenagers; Matthew Lacey, Trip Wilson, and Brooks Wilhite are facing charges after allegedly stealing and driving a Pleasant Grove ISD school bus in Texarkana, Texas, in July. Police identified the teens through bus camera footage, which showed them entering the bus at 4:25 am, taking turns driving, and fleeing after crashing the bus into a tree. While Wilson has been formally charged, charges against Lacey and Wilhite are still pending, and all three have been released on bail.

