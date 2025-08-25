Geek News From August 25th, 2025

The Toxic Avenger

The Toxic Avenger will release to theaters this weekend.

Futurama s13

The Series Futurama is getting a 13th season on September 13th.

Chain Reaction

A documentary on how influential Texas Chainsaw massacre was to the world will be released.

K-Pop Demon Hunters

The K-Pop Demon Hunters Sing-a-Long in theaters was a massive hit and brought in around 18 million dollars and the sing-a-long version is now on Netflix.

Highlander Remake

Karen Gillan has been cast as Heather in the new Highlander Remake.

Fallout

The new season episodes will release in December and the episodes will release periodically and not all on the same date.