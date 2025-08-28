Geek News From August 28th, 2025

Bad Music

Oscar winner and music composer John Williams stated, in an interview, that he thinks that film music is not enjoyable.

Toxic Avenger

The website Bloody Disgusting and Toxic Avenger are teaming up with Cineverse to boost the nonprofit unmedical debt.

Night Rider Remake

Cobra Kai directors are now making a Night Rider Movie Remake.

Dr. Who

BBC states that Dr. Who will stay on their platform even if Disney drops the series.