Geek News From August 28th, 2025

Bad Music
Oscar winner and music composer John Williams stated, in an interview, that he thinks that film music is not enjoyable.
Toxic Avenger
The website Bloody Disgusting and Toxic Avenger are teaming up with Cineverse to boost the nonprofit unmedical debt.
Night Rider Remake
Cobra Kai directors are now making a Night Rider Movie Remake.
Dr. Who
BBC states that Dr. Who will stay on their platform even if Disney drops the series.
