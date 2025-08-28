Boners of the Day For August 28th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: A LITTLE BIT EXTREME

A man in Spain set fire to a café after being told they had run out of mayonnaise, pouring gasoline over the bar and igniting it, causing injuries and damages estimated at around €7,000. CCTV footage captured the shocking act, which occurred after the man left and returned with a 1.5-liter bottle of fuel. He was later arrested and treated for burns, while several others, including a child and an elderly man, were also injured. The incident occurred as Spain battles one of its worst wildfire seasons, with extreme heat fueling massive blazes across the country.

Boner Candidate #2: I DON’T WANT TO SEE GRANDMA ANYMORE

A grandmother cut her 5-year-old granddaughter’s long, curly hair without the parents’ permission, leaving the child visibly upset and the parents feeling betrayed. When confronted, the grandmother defended her actions, saying the hair was too long and hard to manage, and dismissed the parents’ concerns as overreactions. The parents decided she could no longer babysit, leading to family conflict, especially with the dad’s brother who defended the grandmother. Online commenters largely supported the parents, emphasizing the importance of consent, boundaries, and teaching children that even trusted adults can be held accountable.

Boner Candidate #3: SAVE ME MR. TRUMP!

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron are suing right-wing podcaster Candace Owens over her claims that Brigitte is transgender and part of a criminal conspiracy. Owens, facing significant legal fees, has turned to her fans for financial support, selling merchandise like “#FreeEmmanuel” t-shirts, while also urging President Trump to intervene. Despite criticism from some on the right, including accusations of her asking for financial help from her wealthy in-laws, Owens continues to push her conspiracy theories, even suggesting a link between Brigitte Macron and a CIA mind-control program. Meanwhile, some conservative figures like Tucker Carlson and Jack Posobiec have been promoting a “citizenship caste system,” categorizing Americans based on the length of their family’s presence in the country. This has sparked controversy within the right, with many rejecting the idea of a tiered American identity, including Trump supporters who would be deemed lower-tier by such a system.

