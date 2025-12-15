Geek News

Geek News on the Radio From December 15th, 2025

Supergirl

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Street Fighter

Street Fighter is the new action movie by Kitao Sakurai, starring Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji.

Lanterns

A Teaser trailer for the Lanterns Series has been released.

Disney OpenAI

Disney inks blockbuster $1B deal with OpenAI, handing characters over to Sora

