Geek News From December 4th, 2025

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming film 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come

Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace (Samara Weaving) discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

Game of Thrones: A Knight of Seven Kingdoms

Creators of The upcoming Game of Thrones: A Knight of Seven Kingdoms series will be on a smaller scale with a smaller budget.

Batman 2

Scarlett Johansson is in final negotiations to join the Batman 2 sequel.

Who Framed Rodger Rabbit?

Gary K. Wolf, who is the creator of the Roger Rabbit universe and wrote the Jessica Rabbit got his rights back to the franchise and is set to make a new Jessica Rabbit live-action movie.

