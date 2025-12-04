Boner Candidate #1: HEY, GOLF IS AN EXPENSIVE PASS TIME.

A suspended Massachusetts State Trooper, 30-year-old Zachariah Kent, has been charged with multiple counts of larceny and shoplifting for allegedly using a “skip-scan” scheme to steal more than $1,000 in merchandise from Target stores throughout 2024. Surveillance footage and loss-prevention reports link him to dozens of thefts at Target locations in Milbury and Worcester, including incidents involving stolen golf balls. Kent, suspended without pay since October, faces two criminal cases in Worcester District Court, with arraignments scheduled for February 13, 2025. State police say they do not tolerate dishonesty and have opened an internal affairs investigation while cooperating with the criminal process.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: AND THE ENVIRONMENT BE DAMNED

President Donald Trump announced plans to roll back Biden-era fuel-economy standards, arguing they increased vehicle costs and limited consumer choice. Top auto executives from Ford and Stellantis praised the move, saying the revised rules better align with market conditions and improve affordability. Trump officials claimed the changes would boost car sales, create jobs, and enhance road safety.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: WHO LEFT THE SLUDGE OUT…ON ANTELOPE ISLAND?

Utah officials are investigating several leaking 55-gallon drums found on Stansbury Island but say initial tests show the substance is nonhazardous and poses no public threat. Environmental advocates note that illegal dumping near the Great Salt Lake has a long history and that discarded materials often outlast their containers. Authorities are now working with state hazmat teams to identify the substance and determine how the drums were abandoned so they can be safely removed.

Read Here