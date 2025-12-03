Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 3rd, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 5th:
Daniel Tosh at Kingsbury Hall
Chase Matthew at The Union
Saturday the 6th:
- Trevor Wallace – Saturday, December 6 – Kingsbury Hall
Sunday the 7th:
- Blind Guardian – Sunday, December 7th – The Depot
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
United We Dance (Ultimate Rave Experience) at The Depot on Saturday, January 31st
Donavon Frankenreiter at The Depot on Thursday, March 26th
Small Town Murders at The Depot on Friday, May 1st
The Amtiy Affliction & August Burns Red at The Union on Friday May 1st
The Dead South w/ Amigo the Devil at Sandy Amphitheater on Friday June 19th
Chicago/Styx – August 30th – Utah First – August 30th
Evanescence w/ Spiritbox – Utah First – July 25th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link
- 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link
- 2025 ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo 11/28-1/04 – Link
- Temple Square Christmas Lights 2025 11/28-1/01 – Link
- 2025 Breakfast with Santa at Grand America 11/29-12/23 – Link
- 2025 Little America Breakfast with Santa – 12/27-12/21 – Link
- 2025 Holiday Tea at Grand America 11/28-1/04 – Link
- Ballet West’s The Nutcracker – 2025 at Capitol Theater – 12/05-12/27 – Link
Friday the 5th:
- Draper Holiday Market 2025 at Draper City Park – Link
- Market and Craft Fair Holiday Extravaganza at the Gateway – Link
- Theoretical Blonde with Lapdog at The State Room – Link
- Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour at Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 6th:
- Draper Holiday Market 2025 at Draper City Park – Link
- Market and Craft Fair Holiday Extravaganza at the Gateway – Link
- 2025 Utah Santa Run at Gardner Village – Link
- Happy Brawlidays! Heat vs Snow at The Derby Depot – Link
- Native Winter Arts Market & Social Dance at The U – Link
- Taylorsville’s Saturday with Santa at Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Center – Link
- UMFA’s Holiday Market 2025 – Link
- Jim Bone & The Dig x Fat Paw at the State Room – Link
- Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour at Delta Center – Link
- Slay Ride — A 2025 HoliGay Spectacular at MILK+ – Link
Sunday the 7th:
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link