Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 3rd, 2025

Radio from Hell's Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 5th:

  • Daniel Tosh at Kingsbury Hall
  • Chase Matthew at The Union

Saturday the 6th:

  • Trevor Wallace – Saturday, December 6 – Kingsbury Hall

Sunday the 7th:

  • Blind Guardian – Sunday, December 7th – The Depot

 

 On Sale Friday at 10am MT

  • United We Dance (Ultimate Rave Experience) at The Depot on Saturday, January 31st
  • Donavon Frankenreiter at The Depot on Thursday, March 26th
  • Small Town Murders at The Depot on Friday, May 1st
  • The Amtiy Affliction & August Burns Red at The Union on Friday May 1st
  • The Dead South w/ Amigo the Devil at Sandy Amphitheater on Friday June 19th
  • Chicago/Styx – August 30th – Utah First – August 30th
  • Evanescence w/ Spiritbox – Utah First – July 25th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link 
  • 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link 
  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link 
  • Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link 
  • 2025 ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo 11/28-1/04 – Link 
  • Temple Square Christmas Lights 2025 11/28-1/01 – Link 
  • 2025 Breakfast with Santa at Grand America 11/29-12/23 – Link 
  • 2025 Little America Breakfast with Santa – 12/27-12/21 – Link 
  • 2025 Holiday Tea at Grand America 11/28-1/04 – Link 
  • Ballet West’s The Nutcracker – 2025 at Capitol Theater – 12/05-12/27 – Link 

Friday the 5th 

  • Draper Holiday Market 2025 at Draper City Park – Link 
  • Market and Craft Fair Holiday Extravaganza at the Gateway – Link
  • Theoretical Blonde with Lapdog at The State Room – Link 
  • Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour at Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 6th:    

  • Draper Holiday Market 2025 at Draper City Park – Link 
  • Market and Craft Fair Holiday Extravaganza at the Gateway – Link 
  • 2025 Utah Santa Run at Gardner Village – Link 
  • Happy Brawlidays! Heat vs Snow at The Derby Depot – Link 
  • Native Winter Arts Market & Social Dance at The U – Link 
  • Taylorsville’s Saturday with Santa at Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Center – Link 
  • UMFA’s Holiday Market 2025 – Link
  • Jim Bone & The Dig x Fat Paw at the State Room – Link 
  • Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour at Delta Center – Link 
  • Slay Ride — A 2025 HoliGay Spectacular at MILK+ – Link 

Sunday the 7th 

  • UMFA’s Holiday Market 2025 – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at The Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
