Geek News From December 8th, 2025

The Boys 

A Teaser for Season 5 of the Boys has been released and will release on April 8th.

Star Trek

Get a sneak peek of Paul Giamatti, as part Klingon, part Tellarite. Nus Braka, the season’s villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

Star Wars 50th Anniversary 

Star Wars’ returning to theaters for 50th anniversary with original unedited cut in 2027.

Men in Black

Chris Bremner has been hired to pen the screenplay for a new feature in the sci-fi series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The studio has yet to attach a director or any castmembers.

RoboCop

RoboCop statue stands in Eastern Market 15 years after viral tweet.

