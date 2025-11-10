Geek News From November 10th, 2025

Stranger Things

The First 5 minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 have been released on Youtube

Stranger Things Animated Series

A Stranger Things Animated series will soon be released in 2026 and will take place between season 2 and 3.

Predator: Badlands

Has made $80 million in the Box office and is the highest grossing film of the franchise.

Madam Web

The Madam Web has become the highest watched film by Sony on Netflix.

Star Trek

A scale lego replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, the spaceship that serves as the main setting of Star Trek: The Next Generation series is now available for purchase.

