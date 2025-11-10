Geek News From November 10th, 2025

Stranger Things
The First 5 minutes of Stranger Things Season 5 have been released on Youtube
Stranger Things Animated Series
A Stranger Things Animated series will soon be released in 2026 and will take place between season 2 and 3.
Predator: Badlands
Has made $80 million in the Box office and is the highest grossing film of the franchise.
Madam Web
The Madam Web has become the highest watched film by Sony on Netflix.
Star Trek
A scale lego replica of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, the spaceship that serves as the main setting of Star Trek: The Next Generation series is now available for purchase.