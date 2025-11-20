Geek News From November 20th, 2025

We Bury The Dead

After a catastrophic military disaster, the dead don’t just rise – they hunt. The military insists they are harmless and slow-moving, offering hope to grieving families. But when Ava (Daisy Ridley) enters a quarantine zone searching for her missing husband, she uncovers the horrifying truth: the undead are growing more violent, more relentless, and more dangerous with every passing hour.

Project Hail Mary

An unlikely friendship. An impossible mission. Watch the new Project Hail Mary trailer for this upcoming sci-fi film based on Andy Weir’s New York Times best-selling novel. Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling. Screenplay by Drew Goddard.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

In the wake of the devastating war against the RDA and the loss of their eldest son, Jake Sully and Neytiri face a new threat on Pandora: the Ash People, a violent and power-hungry Na’vi tribe led by the ruthless Varang. Jake’s family must fight for their survival and the future of Pandora in a conflict that pushes them to their emotional and physical limits.

Call of Duty

Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg will team up with paramount and activision for the Call of Duty Movie.

Stargate

Stargate is making a return for a new upcoming series.

Twisted Metal

The series Twisted Metal has been green lit for a season 3.

Lanterns

The Lanterns series will be released after James Gunns finishes Supergirl.

