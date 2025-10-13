Geek News From October 13th, 2025

Pluribus
Rhea Seehorn will star in the new upcoming film Pluribus.
Chainsaw-Man – The Movie: REZE ARC
The New Chainsaw Man Movie will soon be released to Theaters on October 24th.
Wonder Man
The Trailer for Marvel New Upcoming TV series Wonder Man has been released and will premiere on January 27th.
Starfleet Academy
Steven Colbert revealed during a New York Comic Con Announcement that he will have a role in Star Trek Academy.
Jumanji 4
Jumanji 4 has been confirmed and is currently in the works with Returning cast members and new ones appearing.