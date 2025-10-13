Geek News

Geek News From October 13th, 2025

Pluribus

Rhea Seehorn will star in the new upcoming film Pluribus.

Read Here

 

Chainsaw-Man – The Movie: REZE ARC

The New Chainsaw Man Movie will soon be released to Theaters on October 24th.

Read Here

 

Wonder Man

The Trailer for Marvel New Upcoming TV series Wonder Man has been released and will premiere on January 27th.

Read Here

 

Starfleet Academy

Steven Colbert revealed during a New York Comic Con Announcement that he will have a role in Star Trek Academy.

Read Here

 

Jumanji 4

Jumanji 4 has been confirmed and is currently in the works with Returning cast members and new ones appearing.

Read Here

