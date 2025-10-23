Geek News From October 23rd, 2025

K-Pop Demon Hunters

K-Pop Demon Hunters having pre-orders to K-Pop Demon Hunter Toys where people can pre-buy Toys before they are made.

The Mitchells VS the Machines

A sequel to “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” titled “The Mitchells vs. The Mitchells,” is in development, with production expected to begin in early 2026.

Energon Universe

Skybound Entertainment has teamed with Hasbro Entertainment to create Energon Universe, an adult animated series based on the comics of the same name created by Kirkman.

Catan TV Series

Netflix plans to release a TV series based of the hit board game Catan.

Time Travel is Dangerous

Best friends Ruth and Megan run a vintage shop in Muswell Hill. Stumbling across a time machine, they embark on trips to the past to stock their shop with no idea of the irreparable damage they’re causing to the fabric of the universe.

