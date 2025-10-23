Boner of the Day From October 23rd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: A REPUBLICAN SENATE CANDIDATE DECLARES; ‘DEPUTIZE THE PROUD BOYS AND PAY THEM BOUNTY FOR EVERY MIGRANT THEY BRING IN.

Jake Lang, a Republican Senate candidate in Florida, has proposed deputizing far-right groups like the Proud Boys to “bounty hunt” illegal immigrants, offering bounties for their capture. Lang, who was pardoned by Trump for his involvement in the January 6 riots, suggested these groups could collaborate with local sheriffs and federal law enforcement to arrest undocumented individuals. The Proud Boys, known for their extremist views, would assist in providing tips and making arrests. Lang’s remarks come amidst rising tensions over immigration and increasing ICE raids across the United States.

Boner Candidate #2: THE DEMOCRATS HAVE THEIR PROBLEMATIC CANDIDATES AS WELL.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner addressed controversy over a tattoo on his chest that resembled a Nazi symbol, saying he had covered it up after learning of its association with the SS. Platner, who got the tattoo during his time in the Marine Corps in 2007, explained that he was unaware of its meaning at the time and chose to cover it rather than remove it due to limited options in rural Maine. The tattoo issue surfaced alongside the discovery of past controversial online statements he made after leaving the Army, which Platner attributed to struggles with PTSD and depression. Despite calls for him to drop out of the race, Platner has apologized for his past comments and remains confident in his campaign, with backing from Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Boner Candidate #3: OH, AND THEN THERE’S THIS

Rep. Clay Higgins sparked outrage on social media by accusing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of being a “reptilian,” referencing a conspiracy theory popularized by Holocaust denier David Icke. The claim was widely condemned, with critics calling for Higgins to lose his job and some expressing disbelief over such a baseless accusation from a sitting congressman. Higgins, a strong ally of Donald Trump, has been known for his controversial rhetoric, but even some on the right were shocked by his latest remark.

