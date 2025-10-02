Geek News From October 2nd, 2025

Frankenstein

The trailer for Guillermo del Toros Frankenstein has been released.

Read Here

Solar Opposites

The trailer for the final season of Solar Opposites has been released.

Read Here

We Bury the Dead

Ava, a desperate woman whose husband is missing in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment, joins a “body retrieval unit,” but her search takes a chilling turn when the corpses she’s burying start showing signs of life.

Read Here

After Life with Archie

A TV series called After Life with Archie will be made and based of the comics.

Read Here

Very Young Frankenstein

Some of the cast members have been revealed for the Very Young Frankenstein, some of those members are Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, and four others to feature in the pilot.

Read Here

Superman

James Gunn’s Superman has come very close to beating Barbie on HBO Max.

Read Here