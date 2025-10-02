Geek News From October 2nd, 2025

Frankenstein
The trailer for Guillermo del Toros Frankenstein has been released.
Solar Opposites
The trailer for the final season of Solar Opposites has been released.
We Bury the Dead
Ava, a desperate woman whose husband is missing in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment, joins a “body retrieval unit,” but her search takes a chilling turn when the corpses she’s burying start showing signs of life.
After Life with Archie
A TV series called After Life with Archie will be made and based of the comics.
Very Young Frankenstein
Some of the cast members have been revealed for the Very Young Frankenstein, some of those members are Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, and four others to feature in the pilot.
Superman
James Gunn’s Superman has come very close to beating Barbie on HBO Max.