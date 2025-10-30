Geek News From October 30th, 2025

Star Wars

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) said that he would want to do another Star Wars Movie. He took his idea to Lucas Films but gets denied.

John Williams

John Williams is coming of retirement to compose music for Steven Spielberg upcoming UFO film.

Loony Tunes

Looney Tunes has become the top rated series on Tubi after many episodes have been added to it for free.

The Energon Universe

Joe Henderson talked to Hasbro and plans to make an adult animated series based off the Energon Universe.

Monster Mash

An animated film based off the Monster Mash Song is planned and will be in the works soon.

