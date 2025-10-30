Boner of the Day From October 30th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: NO NAZIS ALLOWED IN CUTTER’S PUB.

32 year old Kenneth Leland Morgan was arrested in Athens, Georgia, after attacking a University of Georgia student outside a bar while dressed in a Nazi uniform. Videos posted online show Morgan smashing a glass beer stein into the face of student Grace Lang after she tried to remove his swastika armband, leaving her with a broken nose and other facial injuries. The university condemned the assault as “appalling” and confirmed that Morgan is not affiliated with UGA, while police charged him with aggravated assault and simple battery. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, prompting calls for stronger action against hate-related violence and public displays of Nazi symbols.

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT ABOUT THE PEOPLE WHO LIVE WITH YOU? YOU KNOW…YOUR FAMILY. WHAT ABOUT THEM?

Vice President JD Vance sparked backlash after saying it is “totally reasonable and acceptable” for people to feel uncomfortable living near those who speak a different language. Critics condemned his comments as racist and hypocritical, noting that his wife, Usha Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants who spoke Telugu and English at home. The remarks drew widespread criticism given his family’s diverse background and his position of national leadership.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S SCARY. THIS PERSON COULD BE YOUR NEXT DOOR NEIGHBOR. OR, THEY COULD BE SOMEONE IN YOUR OFFICE. TRUST NO ONE. SUSPECT EVERYBODY.

Health officials in Salt Lake County believe they have identified the first local case of measles, but confirmation is impossible because the patient has refused testing and cooperation. The health department warned that measles is extremely contagious and urged residents to assist public health workers in investigations to help prevent further spread. Officials also reminded the public that vaccination remains the best protection, as Utah has seen a rise in measles cases this year compared to previous years.

