Geek News From September 11th, 2025

Star Trek x Lego

A recent teaser video from the official Star Trek Youtube channel confirms a collaboration with Lego. (Read Here)

Star Trek Scouts

A new Star Trek kids series is being released on Nickelodeon with the first two episodes on youtube. (Read Here)

Star Trek Rose Parade

In celebration of Star Treks 60th anniversary, they will participate in the Rose Parade with a Star Trek float. (Read Here)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The Series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been greenlit for a season 4 and season 5. (Read Here)

Sam Raimi Remake

Sam Raimi and Roy Lee are teaming with Lionsgate to produce a Remake of the horror film “Magic.” (Read Here)

Stephen King Favorite Movies

Stephen King reveals his top 10 favorite movies, some which include Jaws, Groundhog Day, and The Godfather. (Read Here)

Alien: Earth

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Sigourney Weavers says that she is a fan of series Alien: Earth. (Read Here)