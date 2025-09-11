Boner of the Day For September 11th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: GETTING FRISKY AT FEMA

Two FEMA employees were fired for using government devices to sext foreign nationals and upload pornography, following a DHS investigation. One employee had explicit conversations with a Filipino national via Facebook Messenger while on FEMA’s network, while another accessed adult websites and uploaded graphic images during work hours. This comes shortly after two other FEMA employees were terminated for consuming “deviant pornography” on government equipment. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem condemned the behavior, citing the employees’ access to sensitive information and failure to uphold their duties.

Boner Candidate #2: JOE FEELS THAT HE’S RIGHT, EVEN WHEN HE’S WRONG.

Joe Rogan mistakenly claimed an obviously fake, AI-generated video of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was real during a podcast episode with comedian Tim Dillon. Despite his producer repeatedly telling him the video was fake and showing clear disclaimers, Rogan insisted it was real before finally admitting he “loved it” and believed Walz capable of such behavior. The incident highlights Rogan’s recurring difficulty in admitting mistakes, which critics link to a fragile ego and the masculine image he promotes. This also isn’t the first time Rogan has spread misinformation on his podcast, only to be corrected by his producer.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU GOTTA KNOW WHEN TO HOLD ‘EM, WHEN TO FOLD ‘EM AND WHEN TO JUMP OVER-BOARD.

Jey González Díaz jumped off Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas near Puerto Rico on September 7 to avoid paying a $16,000 gambling debt. He was rescued by jet skiers and later arrested by Customs and Border Protection officers near the Capitol Building. Authorities say he had over $14,000 in cash, multiple IDs, and admitted he jumped to avoid declaring the money. He now faces federal charges and could face up to five years in prison or a $250,000 fine.

