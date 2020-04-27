Geek News on the Radio for April 27th, 2020

Snowpiercer trailer on May 17th

Disney Plus drops trailer for The Mandalorian behind-the-scenes documentary

Turns out Werner Herzog directed Baby Yoda. A trailer for the upcoming Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian gave us a hint of what to expect from the documentary about making of the live-action Star Wars show, which kicks off on Disney Plus on Star Wars Day (May 4). It shows some of the director and actor roundtable conversations hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the set. Like all shows on Disney’s streaming service, episodes will drop weekly — so you’ll be able to come back for a dose of Mando knowledge each Friday.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Heading To Disney+ Two Months Early

Disney has a lockdown treat for Star Wars fans. The House of Mouse is releasing Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker onto its platform Disney+ two months ahead of schedule, with the movie now debuting online on May 4 globally. The date, which marks an annual Star Wars celebration (“may the fourth be with you”), will also see the arrival of doc series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on the service. Disney has disrupted its release schedule on previous occasions during the lockdown, including bringing forward the online launch of its latest Pixar movie Onward after the film’s theatrical run was cut short by the coronavirus.

A Female Centered ‘Star Wars’ Series is Headed for Disney+

A new Star Wars spin-off series is in the works at Disney+ with the main character focus centered around female leads. The series is set to be spearheaded by Leslye Headland who was co-creator of the Netflix series Russian Doll. There are no clues to what the plot of the show will be since Headland is reportedly assembling a writing team and the storyline is taking shape as we speak. The setting is reported to be placed in the same galaxy far far away but different a part of the Star Wars timeline than other films and series. With the show still in the very early stages and no end in sight to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no telling when production will begin, let alone a series release date.

Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza Star In Animated Comedy Little Demon

After a long search for a new adult animated series, FX has given the green light to new pilot Little Demon starring Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation). After the success of adult animated series Archer, FX has been determined to expand its animation collection. Little Demon came along in the Summer of 2019 and was given a blinking green light by the network just months ago. Since the outbreak has forced networks to halt production for all shows except animated series, taking on Little Demon proved to be more of an advantage than FX initially realized. The network will now move forward with making the pilot while other productions have been postponed.

Warner Animation’s ‘Scoob!’ Cracks the Case of the Loveable Great Dane

In his later years, Joseph Barbera was asked why he thought the gangly, goofy Great Dane Scooby-Doo was the most popular, tensile and enduring character to emerge from the hundreds he and William Hanna jointly fostered. Barbera responded, “If we knew that, we would have done it every time!” Whatever magical appeal the Doo was born with, he maintains it in Warner Animation Group’s new animated film Scoob!, a mystery/sci-fi/action adventure that is the first fully-animated feature featuring Scooby and the gang. Produced by Warner Animation Group with animation production from Dallas- and Montreal-based Reel FX Animation, Scoob! reboots the 50-year-old franchise to show how lonely young Shaggy Rogers (voiced as an adult … or as close as Shaggy gets … by Will Forte) and the hungry stray pup who would become his best bud first meet. It recounts how the two were befriended on a Halloween night by Fred (Zac Efron), Daphne (Amanda Seyfried) and Velma (Gina Rodriguez). As he has done for the past two decades, the ubiquitous Frank Welker voices Scooby-Doo.

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Bumped To 2021

One of the big 2020 holdouts in this year’s various release date shakeups was Sony and Marvel’s Venom 2, which has now been revealed to be titled Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage. The film was holding onto to the date of October 2nd, 2020, but with it in the middle of shooting, some expected the film to get a push at some point due to the nature of the coronavirus related delays in movie production. That is now officially the case, as Sony and Marvel Studios have moved the anticipated sequel to June 25th, 2021, adding another big film to 2021’s crazy slate of releases and removing another big tentpole film from 2020’s lineup.

