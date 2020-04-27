Boner Fight for April 27th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: IT WAS ABOVE BOARD. NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

The state of Utah’s contract to buy a bunch of antimalarial drugs its backers touted as a treatment for COVID-19 was disastrous in almost every imaginable way. There is still no reliable evidence that the drugs help treat this virus, just as the experts have been saying from the start.After a Veterans Administration study found no benefits from the drugs and, indeed, potential harms, the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration warned against using them outside of a hospital setting. And Utah taxpayers are the proud owners of $800,000 in useless pills. Well, sort of. The pharmacy, Meds In Motion, still hasn’t delivered them, nearly a month after the contract was signed. What’s more, as I discovered Friday, the state paid far, far more for the medications than they were ever worth. How much more? Your $800,000 was supposed to buy 20,000 packets, each with seven pills in them. That means it would cost $40 per packet, or just under $5.75 per tablet.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2:FLORIDA IS GOD’S WAITING ROOM

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday said his state was ‘God’s waiting room’ and ‘ground zero’ for coronavirus deaths given the large senior citizen population in the Sunshine State. DeSantis made the remark during a briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus in Orlando on Sunday. ‘Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we’re God’s waiting room,’ the governor said. ‘We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents.’ Governor Ron DeSantis was criticized online on Sunday after joking that Florida was ‘God’s waiting room.’ He made the remark during a coronavirus briefing in Orlando on Sunday (above) ‘God’s waiting room’ is a reference to an old joke about Florida being a favored destination for retirees.