Geek News on the Radio for April 3rd, 2023

Watch the trailer for secret invasion
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy coming to paramount +
Starfleet Academy is a young adult approach to the Star Trek series, which follows young cadets on different adventures. Production is set to begin in 2024.
Scott Pilgrim The Anime stars original cast
The original cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is reuniting to voice Netflix’s new series Scott Pilgrim The Anime.
Fantastic Four gets new writer
Josh Friedman, who created Snowpiercer, will rewrite the script for the new Fantastic Four which is set to premiere in 2025. Matt Shakman is said to be directing the project.
Interview with a vampire casts new Claudia
Bailey Bass played Claudia in the first season of AMC’s Interview with a Vampire but due to “a variety of unforeseen circumstances”, Delainey Hayles will take over the role in season 2.