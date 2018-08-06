Geek News on The Radio for August 6th, 2018

Thousands turn out for Las Vegas Star Trek Convention

Las Vegas has open “hailing frequencies” this week to fans of the “Star Trek” franchise of TV shows, movies and other media. The Official Star Trek Convention began Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Rio. Thousands of people are expected to attend to meet with actors and get photos and autographs and show off costumes and props. The cast of the “Star Trek: Discovery” TV series will attend, along with William Shatner, best known for playing Capt. James Kirk from the original series, and George Takei, who played helmsman Hikaru Sulu.

Patrick Stewart Is Reprising His Role As Captain Picard In New ‘Star Trek’ Series

For fans who have dreamed about the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard to Star Trek, actor Patrick Stewart might as well borrow his character’s classic catchphrase and say, “Make it so.” It’s a role that he hasn’t stepped into since 2002, and fans are elated. Stewart said in a statement that it is “an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.” He surprised fans at a Star Trek convention in Las Vegas when he appeared on-stage with Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, to announce the new series.

Doug Grindstaff, ‘Star Trek’ Sound Effects Maestro, Dies at 87

A five-Time Emmy winner, he came up with Tribble coos, communicator beeps and the whoosh of Enterprise bridge doors opening and closing. Doug Grindstaff, a five-time Emmy Award winner who created communicator beeps, Tribble coos and other sound effects employed on the original Star Trek, died July 23 in Peoria, Arizona, his family announced. He was 87. Grindstaff served as a vice president at Lorimar-Telepictures, headed sound departments at Paramount, Columbia and Pacific Sound and was president of the Motion Picture Sound Editors, which honored him in 1998 with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jonathan Frakes Reveals Ted Danson And More Stars Join Marina Sirtis In His ‘The Orville’ Episode

One of the more entertaining panels for Friday at Star Trek Las Vegas was the ever charming pair of Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis. The original Imzadis demonstrated their chemistry as they told stories of their time on Star Trek: The Next Generation stars and a bit about their recent work together on The Orville. We have highlights from the pair along with photo highlights from other celebrity panels from Friday. Frakes started his time on stage telling the story of how he suggested Marina Sirits for a part on the recent episode of The Orville he just wrapped up. Frakes described her casting for a guest spot in The Orville as a “great get” for the show. Sirtis chimed in to say “I’m in a really good episode.”

Dad’s Amazing Reaction to 17 Year Old Son Winning $86,000 in Fortnite Summer Skirmish

In week four’s North American tournament, 17 year old streamer Reverse2k won the ‘Hold the Throne’ competition, netting him $50,000, plus an extra $36,000 for his fifth place finish overall. Hold the Throne was a new format for week four, which rewarded players for getting the most eliminations in a game and holding on to that top spot, for a bonus $50,000. Reverse2k managed to keep that number one spot, and received a heartwarming phone call from his father after the event, which he played over loud speaker for his stream to hear. While many young gamers still struggle to convince their parents that spending more time gaming is a good thing, earning $86,000 for a few hours work certainly makes for a good argument.

Universal Is Making a New ‘Doom’ Movie

It looks like Hollywood might be taking another stab at a “Doom” movie. Actress and singer Nina Bergman tweeted on Tuesday she’s signed on to appear in the Universal Pictures film. “Wow, I’m doing the next ‘Doom’ movie with Universal Pictures! I just signed all the paperwork. I get to go back to Bulgaria again and work with some of my favorite people. This movie with a super cool director AND my new record coming out, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote. An NBC/Universal spokesperson told Variety the new “Doom” is being handled by Universal 1440 Entertainment, which produces live-action and animated non-theatrical productions directly for distribution in all media worldwide.

