Geek News on the Radio for August 8th, 2024

Deadpool and Wolverine Record-Breaking !!!WARNING SPOILERS!!!!

Hugh Jackman has long held the record for playing the same character in Marvel films, which would be Wolverine for the X-Men storyline. However, Wesley Snipes has now broken the record for his character of Blade after appearing in the Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

via MSN

Until Dawn Game Turning Movie

The popular video game is becoming a movie! Here is everything you need to know!

Flesh of the Gods movie

Oscar Isaac and Kristen Stewart are set to star as a married couple in this new vampire film. Read more here!

Vampire Hunter Van Helsing on CBS

The infamous vampire hunter is getting his own show on CBS. Read more here!