Boner of the Day for August 8th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S GOING TO BE MY PLANE
Vice President Kamala Harris recently chose her running mate for her presidential campaign this week, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. This past Wednesday, Harris and Walz landed in Wisconsin and were mingling with a Girl Scout troop on the tarmac, while shortly after JD Vance landed on the tarmac in his plane. Vance intended to confront Harris and Walz out on the tarmac, but before he could walk over to them, they had already left. “I figured I’d come by and one just get a good look at the plane because hopefully it’s going to be my plane in a few months,” said Vance. “I also thought you guys might get lonely because the vice president doesn’t answer questions from reporters and hasn’t for 17 days.” Not only does Vance say things about Harris, but also about Walz pertaining to his military service. “What bothers me about Tim Waltz is the stolen valor garbage. Do not pretend to be something that you’re not. And if he wants to criticize me for getting an Ivy League education, I’m proud of the fact that my mamaw supported me, that I was able to make something of myself. I’d be ashamed if I was him and I lied about my military service,” said Vance.
via New York Post
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: IT COULD BE WORSE…WE COULD BE LIVING IN IDAHO.
Idaho mom, Carly Dot, had a strange occurrence when she took her two daughters to her local library. Dot’s older daughter, Scarlett, went to the library to get the Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring book, and when Dot and Scarlett went to the section where the book was, there was a sign that said, “…if you are under 18, you’re not allowed up there unless you have an unrestricted library card or your parent, that is over 18, signs an affidavit for you.” Dot tried to accompany Scarlett into the section, but she was holding her one-year-old, so she wasn’t allowed in the section. “I felt like the librarians are sick of it. They feel so bad, like, turning kids away from going into the library,” said Dot. Dot also talks about her concern for kids that don’t have parents to be with them for the checking out of books. The restriction in libraries was put into effect after the Idaho House of Representatives passed House Bill 710, which, “lets children or their parents file a legal claim against a public or school library if they obtain materials deemed harmful to minors.”
via Your Tango
Boner Candidate #3:
HE WAS BANNED BUT HE’S BACK
Radio host Howard Eskin has recently been away from work and many people were speculating if it had anything to do with a recent incident report of Eskin making a woman in a bank feel uncomfortable. “I’d like to briefly address the recent reports about an incident at Citizens Bank Park. Now I’m not going to get into specifics other than to say that I recognize my actions have offended and upset her,” said Eskin. “I feel awful about that. I really do. I apologized to her at the time of the incident and I apologize again now. I’m truly sorry that this did occur. I know a lot of you want me to say more about this, but I don’t intend to comment on this any further and hopefully you understand.” Eskin also went on to say his time away from work had nothing to do with the incident or his banning from practices.
via New York Post