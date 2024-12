Possible Walt Disney animatronic facing backlash from Disney Family

The granddaughter of Walt Disney is retaliating against the idea of an animatronic of her grandfather using AI. Read more here!

James Gunn Creature Commandos

The debut TV show from James Gunn is the beginning of the reboot of the DC universe! Read more here!

Kraven the Hunter first 8 minutes online

Coming to theaters December 12th!

Skeleton Crew- Major Tom in Huttese

Watch Skeleton Crew on Disney+!