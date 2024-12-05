Boner of the Day for December 5th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: SOME COUNTRIES ARE JUST NOT RESPONSIBLE ENOUGH TO HAVE A NAVY
New Zealand Chief of the Navy Garin Golding launched an investigation into the sinking of one of their nine military ships as it sank off the coast of Samoa in October. Then, it was not known what had caused the shipwreck, but with the investigation, it was found it was due to autopilot being on. “The direct cause of the grounding has been determined as a series of human errors, which meant the ship’s autopilot was not disengaged when it should have been. Muscle memory from the person in control should have leaned over to that panel and checked whether the screen said autopilot or not,” said Golding at a press conference. The ship still remains underwater leaking fuel, but it has been deemed so far to have no negative environmental outcomes.
via Huffington Post
Boner Candidate #2: MY BOY FRIEND, BARNEY, HE TOLD ME TO DO IT
In Kaysville, Utah earlier this week, a vehicle was pulled over in a traffic stop by state troopers and the passenger of the vehicle allegedly called 911 and reported a shooting to get out of the stop. The vehicle was pulled over for going 17 over the speed limit and when police returned to the vehicle after running records on the license, Jessica Druschal, the passenger, was putting her phone back between her legs. It was shortly discovered after that, that a phone in the area of this pulled over vehicle also under the name of the driver, Michael Barney, had called in a false 911 call. Druschal admitted to making the call but said Barney had told her to do it. Barney denies the claim and Druschal is currently facing a charge of Emergency Reporting Abuse.
via Fox 13
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: SENATOR, I BELIEVE YOU HAVE PEED YOURSELF
Tennessee Representative Ken Yager was recently arrested for a DUI after being seen allegedly failing a sobriety test from police after information may have pointed to Yager being involved in a hit and run earlier in the area. When the field sobriety test was performed, it appeared Yager had also urinated on himself. Yager admitted to having been involved in the earlier hit and run and allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol. “An unfortunate incident happened last night. On the advice of my attorney, I cannot discuss the particulars at this time. I am and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities to bring this incident to an appropriate conclusion,” said Yager in a public statement.
via New York Post