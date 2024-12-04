Radio From Hell | 12.04.24

On Today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Christ presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and then we list off your Things That Must Go. After that, we crown Boner of the Day as we broadcast live from Spanish Fork for the Road to the Road Home . Then we play a round of Beat Gina and of course, finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Live Nation Concert and Community Calendar.
