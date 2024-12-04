Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 4th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
- Watch What Crappens – Thursday, February 6 at The Depot
- Poison The Well – Friday, April 11 at The Depot
- Virtual Riot – Saturday, May 10 at The Depot
- Make Them Suffer – March 29 at The Complex
- Meshuggah – April 5 at The Complex
- Spiritbox – May 3 at The Complex
- Pierce the Veil – Sleeping with Sirens – June 20 – Utah First
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link
- Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link
- Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
- “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link
- Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link
- Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link
- Wheeler Farm’s Holiday Market 2024 through 12/01 – Link
- 2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link
- 2024 Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link
Friday the 6th:
- A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link
- Sungazer with Sirintip at The State Room – Link
- Kaskade Christmas at Kingsbury Hall – Link
- Draper Holiday Market 2024 – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Kansas City Mavericks – Link
Saturday the 7th:
- A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link
- SLAMROCKS! Annual Fundraiser at Commonwealth Room – Link
- Kaskade Christmas at Kingsbury Hall – Link
- Santa Breakfast at City Creek Center – Link
- Jingle Bell Run 2024 at Sugar House Park – Link
- Holiday Festival 2024 at Utah Olympic Oval – Link
- Donuts with Santa at South Towne – Link
- 2024 Utah Santa Run at Gardner Village – Link
- 2024 Murray Tree Lighting Ceremony – Link
- 2024 Breakfast with Santa at Discovery Gateway – Link
- Draper Holiday Market 2024 – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Kansas City Mavericks – Link
Sunday the 8th:
- The Christmas Tour – Leslie Odem Jr. At Eccles Theater – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link