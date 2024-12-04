Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 4th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

  • Watch What Crappens – Thursday, February 6 at The Depot
  • Poison The Well – Friday, April 11 at The Depot
  • Virtual Riot – Saturday, May 10 at The Depot
  • Make Them Suffer – March 29 at The Complex
  • Meshuggah – April 5 at The Complex
  • Spiritbox – May 3 at The Complex
  • Pierce the Veil – Sleeping with Sirens – June 20 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link 
  • Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link 
  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link 
  • “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link 
  • Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link 
  • Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm’s Holiday Market 2024 through 12/01 – Link 
  • 2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link 
  • 2024 Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link 

Friday the 6th: 

  • A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Sungazer with Sirintip at The State Room – Link 
  • Kaskade Christmas at Kingsbury Hall – Link
  • Draper Holiday Market 2024 – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Kansas City Mavericks – Link 

Saturday the 7th: 

  • A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • SLAMROCKS! Annual Fundraiser at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Kaskade Christmas at Kingsbury Hall – Link 
  • Santa Breakfast at City Creek Center – Link 
  • Jingle Bell Run 2024 at Sugar House Park – Link 
  • Holiday Festival 2024 at Utah Olympic Oval – Link 
  • Donuts with Santa at South Towne – Link 
  • 2024 Utah Santa Run at Gardner Village – Link 
  • 2024 Murray Tree Lighting Ceremony – Link 
  • 2024 Breakfast with Santa at Discovery Gateway – Link 
  • Draper Holiday Market 2024 – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Kansas City Mavericks – Link 

Sunday the 8th:

  • The Christmas Tour – Leslie Odem Jr. At Eccles Theater – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

