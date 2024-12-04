Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for December 4th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Watch What Crappens – Thursday, February 6 at The Depot

Poison The Well – Friday, April 11 at The Depot

Virtual Riot – Saturday, May 10 at The Depot

Make Them Suffer – March 29 at The Complex

Meshuggah – April 5 at The Complex

Spiritbox – May 3 at The Complex

Pierce the Veil – Sleeping with Sirens – June 20 – Utah First

Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – 11/08-01/06 – Link

Christmas in Color 2024 at Utah State University Bastian Agricultural Center – 11/15-12/29 – Link

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

“GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary 2024 11/29-12/31 – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2024 – through 01/01 – Link

Wheeler Farm’s Holiday Market 2024 through 12/01 – Link

2024 ZooLights – 11/29-01/05 – Link

2024 Breakfast with Santa at The Grand America – 11/29-12/23 – Link

Friday the 6th:

A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link

Sungazer with Sirintip at The State Room – Link

Kaskade Christmas at Kingsbury Hall – Link

Draper Holiday Market 2024 – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Kansas City Mavericks – Link

Saturday the 7th:

A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link

SLAMROCKS! Annual Fundraiser at Commonwealth Room – Link

Kaskade Christmas at Kingsbury Hall – Link

Santa Breakfast at City Creek Center – Link

Jingle Bell Run 2024 at Sugar House Park – Link

Holiday Festival 2024 at Utah Olympic Oval – Link

Donuts with Santa at South Towne – Link

2024 Utah Santa Run at Gardner Village – Link

2024 Murray Tree Lighting Ceremony – Link

2024 Breakfast with Santa at Discovery Gateway – Link

Draper Holiday Market 2024 – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Kansas City Mavericks – Link

Sunday the 8th:

The Christmas Tour – Leslie Odem Jr. At Eccles Theater – Link

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link