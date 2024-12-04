Boner of the Day for December 4th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S JUST A HOBBY
Police in Fukuoka, Japan have arrested a man for trespassing. Yuta Sugawara admitted he trespasses for fun, “My hobby is trespassing. It’s exciting and fun, wondering if I’ll be spotted. The nervous excitement of wondering whether or not I’ll be found helps relieve my stress.”
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #2: I WAS SUPPOSED TO GET 8 SAUCES!
A 31 year old Florida woman caught felony charges because of Raising Canes sauce. McKenzie Keeling ordered fand received food from Raising Canes in Clearwater where later she become violent and verbally hostile. Once she realized she was missing 8 sauce packets she “shot out her right hand with force” to tear off the victim’s keys and Cane’s ID from a lanyard attached to the victims belt. Everything was caught on CCTV.
Boner Candidate #3: NOW HE WILL HAVE PLENTY OF VISITING TIME WITH HIS FRIEND.
A man attempted to visit his friend who was in jail by impersonating a police officer. Kyle Kittredge drove to Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane hoping to visit a friend. Cops noticed Kittredge pressing a button to gain access into a secure area where arrested individuals are brought in. A deputy asked over a loud speaker what he needed, Kyle responded, “Yes, I have one male to bring in.” Once an officer agreed to meet him outside, the officer questioned his legitimacy being apart of law enforcement where Kyle responded again he said he was “in law enforcement.” He was finally brought back into the secure area. However this time he was processed for his arrest.