Geek News on the Radio for December 7th, 2023

Grand Theft Auto 6 | Teaser Trailer
Halo The Series | Season 2 First Look Trailer | Paramount+
I.S.S | Teaser Trailer | January 19th, 2024 in Theatres
Dust Bunny | Movie in Production
David Dastmalchian joins Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver in Bryan Fuller horror film.
Disney+ Adds Hulu Content for Bundle Subscribers in Beta Launch
However, Hulu subscribers with Disney+ probably won't want to delete their Hulu apps just yet.
Disney+ Pixar movies Soul, Turning Red and Luka will be in theaters
These amazing titles have only had the chance to be viewed at home, until now!
Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg Film Sasquatch Sunset
No plot details have yet been announced.