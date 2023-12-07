Boner of the Day for December 7th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SHE’S NEW ZEALAND’S BEST PORN STAR FOR SURE.
A 33 year old porn star from New Zealand, Layla Kelly, had to have a “very serious talk” with police after video went viral with over 15 million views. Layla video taped herself in a Bunnings hardware store taking her knickers off, and leaving them as a “surprise for the dads” and the “hard-working tradies [construction workers].” Layla promised to the cops, “They were simply a prop for the video, we didn’t really take our underwear off. I also wouldn’t leave my underwear for free like that. “
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: NOW HE NEEDS A T-SHIRT THAT SAYS ‘I JUST GOT PUT BACK IN PRISON’.
A man from Clearwater, Florida is now back in prison after obstruction of a burglary investigation. The arrest report states that several witnesses watch someone enter an unlocked car that was parked outside of an apartment complex. According to the sheriffs office, the suspect was described as a white man wearing tan shorts, and a black T-shirt that said “I just got out of prison.” Arrest report states, “He was told he would be charged with obstruction and he continued to refuse, stating, ‘call my lawyer’.”
via WFLA
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: LET’S CHARGE THE SPEAKER WITH OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
House Speaker, Mike Johnson, announced Tuesday that he would release additional footage from the January 6th insurrection, but the public will not be able to see the faces of those involved to protect them from prosecution of their crimes. Johnson said, “As you know, we have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ and to have other, you know, concerns and problems.”
via Fox 13