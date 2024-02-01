Geek News on the Radio for February 1st, 2024

Tarot horror movie trailer

Coming May 10th, 2024!

Cast Super Girl – Milly Alcock

Star from House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock, is cast to play Super Girl in the new movie Super Girl: Woman of Tomorrow. Read more here!

Section 31 Star Trek going into production and casting

The Section 31 Star Trek is in production with cast including Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, and Sam Richardson. Read more here!

New Universal Park Additions

The new Universal Epic Universe is set to open in 2025 with Mario, Harry Potter, and How to Train Your Dragon themed worlds, and more! Read more here!