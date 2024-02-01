Boner of the Day for February 1st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK THE ADMIRAL WAS JUST RUNNING A TIGHT SHIP
Captain Danielle DeFant, commanding officer of the lake Erie cruiser, has been relieved of duty for creating a toxic environment aboard the ship. The events leading up to Defant’s discharge is due to three anonymous lower ranking officers reporting DeFant’s behavior, leading to an investigation. The investigation states, “Captain DeFant’s behavior consisting of yelling, profanity, and public admonishments has contributed to a culture of fear onboard.” DeFant once even grabbed a conning officer by the collar of his uniform. “There is clear evidence that Captain DeFant’s recurrent, counterproductive behaviors have had adverse effects on subordinates and the command, and have had destructive effects on her crew,” the investigation also stated.
via Yahoo! News
Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS A LEGISLATOR WHO, LIKE MANY OTHERS, DOESN’T KNOW WHAT THE PROPER ROLE OF GOVERNMENT IS.
Representative of Indiana Jim Lucas was caught on video flashing a gun at a group of high school students that were visiting the capitol building. The irony is the students were there for a meeting with legislators to talk about gun control. “I fear for, and pity those that are being indoctrinated to fear that which is their best means of self-defense…People are also being indoctrinated to depend on government for their ‘safety,’ even when shown that government has clearly ruled that government doesn’t have the duty to protect us,” said Lucas in a social media post.” The incident upset the students greatly.
via Fox 13
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #3: SENATOR COTTON GOES FULL RACIST
Tom Cotton, a Republican Senator, recently interrogated the CEO of Tik Tok, Shou Zi Chew, with racist questions about Chew having a tie with the Chinese government. Chew replied that he is from Singapore, not China, and to that Cotton asked if Chew had citizenship in China. Cotton isn’t the first to make this assumption, since Tik Tok has its headquarters in China. Both left and right wings are for taking Tik Tok down due to China being involved.
via The New Republic