Geek News on the Radio for January 20th, 2025

Alien Romulus, CGI Fix for Home Release

Many viewers were not pleased with the CGI that was focused on bringing Ian Holm back, well they have gone back to fix that for the home release.

Supergirl Casting

David Krumholtz & Emily Beecham have joined the casting for Supergirl as the Parents Of Kara Zor-El.

Anaconda Casting

The new Anaconda remake is happening and they have now cast Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn.

Dan Slott Leaving Marvel for DC Comics

Well-known Spiderman writer has decided to leave the Marvel Universe and help out with DC Comics working with James Gunn.

