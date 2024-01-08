Geek News on the Radio for January 8th, 2024

New Wolf Man Movie Cast

The reboot of the Universal Studios monster original is coming! It will be starring Christopher Abbot and Julia Garner. Coming this October! Read more here!

Crisis on Infinite Earth animated part 1

Coming to you on January 9th, 2024!

Morris Chestnut stars in Watson

The new show Watson, starring Morris Chestnut, takes place after Sherlock Holmes was killed by Moriarty. It shows John Watson continue on as a doctor in his own clinic. Coming soon! Read more here!

Battlestar Galactica reboot

Peacock is going to be debuting a new reboot of Battlestar Galactica with Derek Simmonds at the lead of production and writing. Read more here!

Spawn by Todd McFarlane reboot

A reboot of the 1997 film is coming back! It has Jamie Foxx and is going to be a Blumhouse production. Read more here!

Marvel Wakanda animated series

For fans of the Black Panther story from the Marvel Universe, there is a new animated series coming! Eyes of Wakanda will be coming soon this year to Disney+! Read more here!

Frances Ford Coppola – been working on Si-Fi movie – Megalopolis starring Adam Driver

After almost 40 years, Francis Ford Coppola is brining his masterpiece of a film to light. It will be starring Adam Driver! Read more here!