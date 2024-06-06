Geek News on the Radio for June 6th, 2024

Alien Romulus Trailer (!!!EXPLICIT LANGUAGE!!!)

Coming to theaters August 16th, 2024!

New Predator Movie

Elle Fanning is set to be cast in the new Predator movie called Badlands. Read more here!

Shawn Levy to be new Avengers director

Director of Deadpool and Wolverine may be the new director of the upcoming Avengers movie. Read more here!

Robert Downey Jr. to return for Iron Man?

Robert Downey Jr. is hinting that he is completely open to return as Tony Stark. Read more here!

Last of Us Part 2 set to be shorter

Season 2 of The Last of Us is unfortunately set to be shorter than the first season. Read more here!

Boba Fett action figure sold for over half a million dollars

The Rocket-Shooting Boba Fett toy just became the most valuable toy ever sold at auction for over $500,000! Read more here!