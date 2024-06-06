Boner of the Day for June 6th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S MY DAUGHTER AND I DON’T WANT HER TO TOUCH HIM.
In Wisconsin at a high school graduation, a father refused to let his white daughter shake hands with the black superintendent. “That’s my daughter, I don’t want her touching him,” said the father as he was caught on camera pushing aside the superintendent. Superintendent Rainy Briggs told the father to get his hands off him and many were left in shock and awkwardness as this transpired.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: THE SHERIFF SAYS, ‘IT’S TIME TO PUT A FELON IN THE WHITE HOUSE.’
In Riverside County, California, a sheriff named Chad Bianco has come out and said he supports Donald Trump to be in the White House as a convicted felon. “And so they let them out, they give them food, they give them housing, they give them money, they give them drugs and alcohol now, and I gotta be honest, I’m getting tired,” said Bianco in regard to criminals getting out of jail in a recent news conference video. “I think it’s time that instead of letting them out of jail and giving them alcohol and drugs and everything else, I think it’s time we put a felon in the White House,” said Bianco. “Trump 2024, baby. Let’s save this country and make America great again.”
via ABC4
Boner Candidate #3: THE FAMILY WAS TOGETHER…UNLESS ONE OF THEM GOT LYNCHED.
Florida Republican Representative Byron Donalds said some things the other day that left some people scratching their heads. “You see, during Jim Crow, the Black family was together. During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative — Black people have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively,” said Donalds. The interviewer, Abby Phillip, asked Donalds about the comments he made. “But when you talk about when you talk about that time period, you’re suggesting that because the Black family was together, they were better off than they are now,” said Phillip. “See, this is the problem, Abby, I never suggested that,” said Donalds, who then continued on to say, “So, I’m not gonna say something I do not agree with,” he continued. “What America is seeing right now – especially Black America – is the gaslighting that unfortunately does happen in politics where you take my comments and you wanna weave your own political viewpoint into what I said. What I’ve said is very clear.”
via Mediaite