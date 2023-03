Spend your day playing Banshees the game!

Click here to waste time…

Rebel Wilson Banned from Disneyland

Although the ban is only for 30 days, Disneyland has banned Wilson from the park for taking a picture in a secret bathroom, likely located inside the exclusive Club 33.

Read more here

Batman: Caped Crusader gets new life on prime

As HBO Max sheds shows during the transition to ‘MAX’, the previously scrapped Batman: Caped Crusader¬†has been picked up by Amazon with an order for two seasons.

Read more here