Geek News on the Radio for March 2nd, 2023

Johan Renck to remake The Day of the Triffids

The Chernobyl director is working with Amazon Studios on a new version of The Day of the Triffids miniseries.

The Mandalorian Season 4 is Written

With the long-awaited premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3, writer Jon Favreau has revealed that he has already completed the next season. Although Disney and Lucasfilm have not officially announced a fourth season, Favreau says “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story.”

Emma Corrin joins Deadpool 3

The star of The Crown will join Ryan Reynolds in the newest Deadpool. It is not known exactly which character she will play but we know she will be playing a villain.

Thunderbolts casts Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun is joining the MCU to play The Sentry in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Stranger Things heads to London

Netflix just announced that Stranger Things: The First Shadow will premier as a live stage show in London later this year. The story will be “rooted in the mythology” of Stranger Things but will not follow the same plot.

