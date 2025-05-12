Geek News

Geek News on the Radio for May 12th, 2025

Peacemaker Season 2 Trailer

The Old Guard Season 2

Godzilla x King Kong: Supernova Trailer

Ted Animated Series

With how successful the Ted TV series has been, it’s now getting an animated series!

X Men and Director Jake Schreier

Thunderbolts has been on the top of the reviews for a few weeks now and because of the success Director Jake Schreier has been approached to work on the X Men Reboot.

Night Crawler and Pedro Pascal

Alan Cummings is set to return as Night Crawler in the newest Avengers: Doomsday and since he has no issues with spoilers and can do no wrong, we find out he may be fighting with Pedro Pascal in the new movie!

