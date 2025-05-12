Bill Frost TV for May 12th, 2025

Bad Thoughts (New Series, Tuesday May 13, Netflix)
Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute (Special, Tuesday May 13, NBC/Peacock)
Sullivan’s Crossing (Season 3, Wednesday May 14, The CW)
Murderbot (New Series, Thursday May 15, Apple TV+)
Duster (New Series, Thursday May 15, Max)
Overcompensating (New Series, Thursday May 15, Prime Video)
Welcome to Wrexham (Season 4, Thursday May 15, FX/Hulu)
Love Death + Robots (Season 4, Thursday May 15, Netflix)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 2, Thursday May 15, Hulu)