Bill Frost TV for May 12th, 2025

Bad Thoughts (New Series, Tuesday May 13, Netflix)

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute (Special, Tuesday May 13, NBC/Peacock)

Sullivan’s Crossing (Season 3, Wednesday May 14, The CW)

Murderbot (New Series, Thursday May 15, Apple TV+)

Duster (New Series, Thursday May 15, Max)

Overcompensating (New Series, Thursday May 15, Prime Video)

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 4, Thursday May 15, FX/Hulu)

Love Death + Robots (Season 4, Thursday May 15, Netflix)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 2, Thursday May 15, Hulu)

