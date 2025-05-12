Boner Of The Day For May 12th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: BONEHEAD PREP SCHOOL BOYS

Last week, the seniors at Manhattan’s elite Collegiate School pulled a tasteless prank just before the end of the school year. The prank consisted of a fake border checkpoint set up in the lobby of the school with the senior students asking to see others “papers” and had a mariachi band playing just outside. They also had an inflatable eagle riding a motorcycle in the school’s lobby.

Boner Candidate #2: I’M GUESSING HE DOESN’T REALLY KNOW WHAT IT MEANS.

During live coverage of the conclave, a remark made by Tony Dokoupil used a vulgar slang term associated with unprotected sex when CBS’s John Allen noted that all the clergy in attendance had their cell phones confiscated. Tony then remarked “I believe the kids call it rawdogging it,” which in today’s terms and TikTok terms means giving up in-flight entertainment on a plane or other situations experienced without distraction or protection but used to refer to the act of sex without use of a condom or protection.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: KIDS LINE UP TO CHECK BOOKS OUT FROM THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS.

Carla Hayden was fired as librarian of Congress because she promoted DEI and pushed “inappropriate books” for children according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Leavitt also stated to reporters at the White House “There were quite concerning things that she had done at the Library of Congress in the pursuit of DEI and putting inappropriate books in the library for children.” “And we don’t believe that she was serving the interests of the American taxpayer well. So, she has been removed from her position, and the President is well within his rights to do that.” In a 2 sentence email, Ms. Hayden was fired by Mr. Trump, which is also a year before her 10 year term was set to expire.

