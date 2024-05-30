Geek News on the Radio for May 30th, 2024

Beetlejuice 2 Trailer

Coming September 6th, 2024!

Season 4 The Umbrella Academy Trailer

Coming August 8th, 2024!

Live Action He-Man cast

He-Man has been cast in the Masters of the Universe! Nicolas Galitzine will be playing He-Man! Read more here!

Last of Us Part 2 cast getting bigger

Jeffery Wright has been cast as the voice of Isaac, who he also plays in the Last of Us Part 2 video game! Read more here!

Tom Bombadil in Rings of Power Season 2

Middle-Earth character Tom Bombadil will be making an appearance in the upcoming season of The Rings of Power! Read more here!

Todd Mcfarlane to have screenplay rewritten

For his upcoming movie Spawn, Todd Mcfarlane is having a screenplay rewritten. Read more here!

Kraven the Hunter movie date getting pushed

The movie Kraven the Hunter has been pushed to December 13th, 2024. Read more here!