Boner of the Day for May 30th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THIS CONVERSATION NEVER HAPPENED
Toby Moore, an announcer during a high school girls’ soccer game, has been fired after he said a few things that got picked up by a microphone during a recent game on Saturday. Not only was Moore talking poorly of the players and the game, but then began talking about the female fans at the game in a derogatory way. “A bonus though of calling high school soccer, girls soccer, for high school? The soccer moms,” said Moore. Moore then went on to say, “The one that’s facing us? See if she can tear it … off. I can’t see the legs, but I can feel the (behind) from here. … This conversation never happened by the way. We’d get in trouble.”
via Yahoo!
Boner Candidate #2: RADIO SCUM CALLS WALTON A PHONY HIPPIE
Fred Toucher, a radio host from Boston, recently made a on air eulogy about the late Bill Walton that have left people angry with how terrible it was. Toucher played a sound clip that was from when Walton was alive, and his son played on the Lakers. “He called in and was acting a fool about his son on the Lakers…While he was selling cars, like, make up your mind ya phony hippie. Are you really selling cars or are you all about peace and love?” said Moore. “Just go ahead. He’s dead. I didn’t kill him. Go ahead, play it.”
via TMZ
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: MR. HARRIS ARE YOU DRIVING RIGHT NOW?
In Michigan, a judge is left bewildered after a defendant to a case calls in to court while supposed to not be having a license. “Mr. Harris, are you driving,” asked the judge, Judge Cedric Simpson. The defendant, Corey Harris, replies with, “Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office.” Judge Simpson ordered that Harris turn himself in and denied his bail. “Okay, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended [case], and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license,” said Judge Simpson.
via Fox 13