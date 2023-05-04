Geek News on the Radio for May 4th, 2023

Watching Star Wars in Chronological or Release Date?

May the 4th be with you! The question that’s asked yearly is old question is: What is the best way to watch Star Wars? Chronologically, or by Release Date? Figure out the order you need to watch them here!

Carrie Fisher getting a Hollywood Star in the Walk of Fame

A May the 4th tribute, finally has revealed a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star for Carrie Fisher! Read more here!

Urban Arts Gallery having Annual Star Wars Theme Event

Theme Snacks, Fan Art Show with Prizes, Cosplay Contest, Read more here!

Clark Planetarium Star Wars events

Showing the science of Star Wars! Movies in the Dome theatre is only $4! Read more here!

New Lego Sets for May the 4th

An Andor Speeder, A Super Star Destroyer, and more! Read more here!