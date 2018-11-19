Geek News on the Radio for November 19th, 2018

Deadpool PG-13 Trailer Parodies Princess Bride, with Help from Fred Savage

Once Upon a Deadpool—the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 that’s hitting theaters on Dec. 12—is getting a little help from Fred Savage. In a new trailer for the muted rerelease of the typically rated-R superhero flick, Deadpool pays a visit to the former child star, parodying his role in the classic 80s comedy The Princess Bride. Because “nobody does childlike innocence like you, Fred,” Deadpool notes. Even though, you know, Savage is not a child anymore. In a statement to Deadline, Deadpool star __Ryan Reynolds explained the re-release in part by saying the studio “has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…” In a statement of his own, Savage said “while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab.”

Disney Unveils ‘Galaxy’s Edge’ Teasers, Including New John Williams Music, Ride Previews

Composer John Williams will lend a touch of canon to the Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge at Disney theme parks, providing an original score for the attractions, it was announced today at a Disney-sponsored event in Orlando.The Galaxy’s Edge attractions, highlighting the alien world of Batuu and under construction at Disneyland in Anaheim and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, are scheduled to open next year. The Black Spire village is envisioned as a remote trading outpost. The featured attractions include the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which allows guests to take control of the fabled ship on a customized secret mission; and a space battle called Rise of the Resistance, which takes place aboard a First Order starship fighting the Resistance. Earlier this year, Disney released flyover video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. It ends with an animated shot at how the park will look upon completion.

Agents Of SHIELD has been renewed for season 7

There is uncertainty in some corners of the Marvel TV universe, but one constant has been ABC’s Agents Of SHIELD. With Netflix making a surprise move to cancel Luke Cage and Iron Fist, throwing doubt into the future of Marvel and Netflix’s partnership, and Disney commissioning high-profile limited series for Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Winter Soldier and Falcon on its Disney+ streaming service, fans were left to wonder what might become of Agents Of SHIELD, a show that is typically on the ratings bubble. Thankfully no one has to turn in their badges just yet. ABC has picked up Agents Of SHIELD season 7. The news comes before the release of season six, which will air in 2019. Agents Of SHIELD season 6 and 7 will consist of 13 episodes, a decrease from the 22 episode orders of seasons one through five. SHIELD premiered on ABC in 2013 as a spinoff of The Avengers and has run for 110 episodes. The series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen. It stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley.

Star Wars Show The Mandalorian Casts Game Of Thrones’ Actor Pedro Pascal

The Mandalorian may have found its star. Pedro Pascal is reportedly set to head up the original Star Wars TV series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Mandalorian is preparing to launch on Disney’s upcoming subscription-based streaming service, Disney+, next year. Pascal is best known for his run on Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell. He also starred in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Netflix’s Narcos. Disney confirmed The Mandalorian with its first official image and some very high-profile names set to direct individual episodes. Those include Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones). It will join another planned series that will bring back Diego Luna to reprise his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One. The Mandalorian takes place after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi but before the new episodic films. It’s said to follow a lone gunfighter outrunning the law of the New Republic, after the legendary Mandalorians Jango and Boba Fett’s time has passed.

Jon Cryer Set as Lex Luthor in CW’s ‘Supergirl’

Jon Cryer has been cast as Lex Luthor in the CW’s “Supergirl.” The move marks a return to series television for Cryer, who won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the long-running CBS comedy “Two and a Half Men.” Cryer will recur on the Warner Bros. Television superhero drama as Luthor, the classic villain from the Superman comics, television shows, and films. He will make his first “Supergirl” appearance in the upcoming 15th episode of the show’s current and fourth season. The actor played Lenny Luthor, nephew to Gene Hackman’s Lex, in the 1987 feature “Superman IV: A Quest for Peace.” “We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” said “Supergirl” executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. “Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.” Cryer recently completed production on the feature “Big Time Adolescence” with Pete Davidson. He is represented by Forward Entertainment, UTA, and attorney David Fox. He played Alan Harper on Warner Bros.-produced “Two and a Half Men” from 2003 to 2015. He has appeared sparingly in TV roles since the series ended, with guest roles on “Mom,” “The Ranch,” “NCIS,” and “Will & Grace.”

