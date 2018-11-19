Bill Frost on TV for November 19th, 2018

THE LITTLE DRUMMER GIRL (MINISERIES DEBUT, MONDAY NOV 19, AMC)

Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon and Florence Pugh star in a 1970s-set international spy thriller based on John le Carré’s best-seller The Little Drummer Girl. If you liked last year’s The Night Manager, you’ll be all about the espionage antics and Michael Shannon’s sweet ‘70s mustache.

TREVOR NOAH: SON OF PATRICIA (STANDUP SPECIAL, TUESDAY NOV 20, NETFLIX)

Daily Show host Trevor Noah takes off the suit and riffs on tacos, runaway snakes, camping, racism immunity and lessons learned from his mother (presumably named Patricia).

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATRE 3000 (REBOOT SEASON 2/ACTUAL SEASON 12 PREMIERE, THURSDAY NOV 22, NETFLIX)

It’s a Thanksgiving miracle! Jonah (Jonah Ray), Kinga (Felicia Day) and TV’s Son of TV’s Frank (Patton Oswalt) cook up six brand-new episodes mocking terrible movies (Ator: The Fighting Eagle, Mac & Me, Atlantic Rim, Lords of the Deep, The Day Time Ended and Killer Fish).

JIM GAFFIGAN: NOBLE APE (STANDUP SPECIAL, FRIDAY NOV 23, COMEDY CENTRAL)

Jim and his lumberjack beard make new jokes about his wife’s brain tumor and food to tug at your heartstrings and your tummy.

DIRTY JOHN (MINISERIES DEBUT, SUNDAY NOV 25, BRAVO)

A sexy conman (Eric Bana) romances a sexy single mom (Connie Britton), soon spinning into a sexy web of lies and terror, based on the sexy crime podcast about a sexy true story.