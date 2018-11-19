Amy Donaldson Sports for November 19th, 2018

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:
Utah beat Colorado 30-7 and because Arizona State lost to Oregon, the Utes claim the Pac-12 South Championship. They will play for the Pac-12 title on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. vs. the winner of the Washington-Washington State game.
NEXT UP: vs. BYU, 8 p.m. Saturday
BYU beat New Mexico State 45-10 Saturday, which was their sixth win of the season, making them bowl eligible.
NEXT UP: The Holy War!
Utah State beat Colorado State 29-24. The Aggies are 7-0 in conference play and 10-1 overall.
NEXT UP: at Boise State 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Weber State beat Idaho State 26-13 to earn a share of the Big Sky Championship. The Wildcats earn an automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs, and they enter as a No. 2 seed. They will have a bye before playing on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at Stewart Stadium against the winner of the Southeast Missouri State-Stony Brook game.
NFL:
In the NFL Kansas City lost to the Texans 23-21, and maybe more importantly, they lost quarterback Alex Smith to a broken leg.
Other scores:
Cowboys 22, Falcons 19
Steelers 20, Jaguars 16
Raiders 23, Cardinals 21
Saints 48, Eagles
Colts 38, Titans 10
Lions 20, Panthers 19
Giants 38, Buccaneers 35
Ravens 24, Bengals 21
UTAH JAZZ
The Utah Jazz (8-8) beat the Boston Celtics 98-86 – in Boston – behind an inspired performance from Donovan Mitchell, who scored 28 points.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Congratulations to newly crowned high school football champions –
Orem won its second straight 4A title
Corner Canyon, wearing stickers for Paradise High School, won 5A,
Lone Peak earned the 6A title.
AMY’s COLUMN
Complaining about controversial targeting call would have been a very un-Whittingham thing to do.
